Girard Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Entergy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Entergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Entergy by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,699,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,156,000 after acquiring an additional 711,770 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.43.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $101.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $100.18 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

