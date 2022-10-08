Girard Partners LTD. Trims Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $263,985,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 17,911.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,903,000 after acquiring an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.62 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.85.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

