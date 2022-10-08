Girard Partners LTD. Sells 925 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOX opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

