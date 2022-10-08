Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tellurian by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Tellurian by 76.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELL opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

