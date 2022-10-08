Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,250 Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TELL. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tellurian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TELL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Tellurian Profile

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $6.53.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

