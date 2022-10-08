Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,141.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.94.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

