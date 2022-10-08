Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Holdings Boosted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

GEL opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $721.73 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -55.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Davison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,667,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $395,200 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

