Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEZ. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,107,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,261,000. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 119,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IEZ opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34. iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $21.89.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

