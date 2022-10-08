Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $220,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 636.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 102,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total value of $4,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock valued at $19,487,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $242.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $247.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

