7,329 Shares in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 192,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CUT stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $38.07.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

