Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 41,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 38.8% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 416,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 186,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 68.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 86,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial cut their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

