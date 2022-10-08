Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $23.85 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

