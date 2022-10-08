Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 1,125 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886,000 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 801,187 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after buying an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,298,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 2.4 %
BATS:PAVE opened at $23.85 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.
