Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after buying an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $197.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

