Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $194.62 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

