Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15.8% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Business Machines Trading Down 2.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

NYSE IBM opened at $118.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.94 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

