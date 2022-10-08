Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,476 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of Capital One Financial worth $163,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 120,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $162,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 8.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $90.27 and a 1-year high of $174.65. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $304,663.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

