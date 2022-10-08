Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 36,210 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,210 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Illinois Tool Works worth $166,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 2.3 %

ITW opened at $187.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

