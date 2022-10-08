Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 288,335 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 288,335 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.38% of Marathon Petroleum worth $167,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.9 %

MPC stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

