Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 6.08% of TriMas worth $71,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after purchasing an additional 85,159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TriMas by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,827,000 after purchasing an additional 701,588 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 51,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period.

Get TriMas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

TriMas Stock Down 2.9 %

In other TriMas news, Director Teresa Finley bought 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. TriMas had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.32%.

TriMas Profile

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.