Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Holdings Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,960 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Tyson Foods worth $72,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.13.

NYSE:TSN opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

