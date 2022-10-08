Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.48% of Korn Ferry worth $76,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 22.49%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

