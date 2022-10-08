McDonald Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of McDonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,136 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 88,919 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

