BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,778 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after buying an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,079,829,000 after acquiring an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

