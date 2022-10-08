Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $745,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $79.70 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $165.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

