Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $773,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $24.01 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

