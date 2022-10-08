Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,857 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE V opened at $183.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.83 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $347.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.08.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

