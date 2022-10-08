Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,087 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,135,000 after purchasing an additional 54,551 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $5,150,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 284,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

