Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Shares Down 3.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,229,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

BHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Bright Health Group to $2.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.06.

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Bright Health Group had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 117.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHG. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in Bright Health Group by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bright Health Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 42,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bright Health Group by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

