Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.42.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $61.80 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.