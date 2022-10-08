Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,160 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,421.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,269,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,446,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,493,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,683,000 after purchasing an additional 685,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12,769.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,352,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302,962 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15.
