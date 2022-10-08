American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.93 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

