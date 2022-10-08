Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 494 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

DE stock opened at $356.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $357.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

