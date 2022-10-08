Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 100.7% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aflac by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 259,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,077,000 after acquiring an additional 36,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

