Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,534,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 12,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 5.7 %

LRCX stock opened at $374.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.55.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

