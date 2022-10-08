Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,699 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $544,898.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,000. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.