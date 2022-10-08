Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,605,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNM opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $41.74.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.68. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Unum Group from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

