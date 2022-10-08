PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Down 4.5 %

PYPL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $273.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

