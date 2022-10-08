Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 582 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,515 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 838,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,725,000 after acquiring an additional 329,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TJX opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $3,313,583.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.