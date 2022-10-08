Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 224,350 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $75,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 132.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

