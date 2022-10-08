Community Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Corning by 5.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 16.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Corning by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 21,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in Corning by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 70,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corning by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,672,000 after acquiring an additional 228,349 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.