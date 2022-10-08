Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 76,887 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.68% of Saia worth $83,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Saia by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Saia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth $1,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,042,265,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $197.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.26 million. Saia had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 12.96%. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $811,814.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total transaction of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,266.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,301 shares of company stock valued at $9,727,819. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

