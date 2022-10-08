Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $107.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

