Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,388 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of CVNA opened at $19.27 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $309.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.54). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.