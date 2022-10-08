Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $119,000 Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on Z. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,835 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $195,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,290.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $126,994.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $688,488 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $104.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

