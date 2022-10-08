Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stake Raised by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5,312.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $174,301.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,707,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,387,664. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Cowen cut their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

