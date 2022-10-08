Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 44.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $2,527,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,951 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $116.41 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

