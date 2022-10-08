Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

NYSE:H opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.30.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

