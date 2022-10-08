Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 212.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 135.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 81.03 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,128,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PINS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

