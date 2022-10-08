Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 62,589 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Stephens raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $82.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.86 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

